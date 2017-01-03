Lockport Family YMCA's capital campaign reaches $10 million goal
The Lockport Family YMCA announced its capital campaign has reached its $10 million goal, thanks to a gift of $500,000 from the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust. The funds from the campaign are allocated to the construction of a brand-new, 52,000-square-foot building located on Snyder Drive in South Lockport.
