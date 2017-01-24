Kenan Center Montessori preschool to ...

Kenan Center Montessori preschool to hold open house

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Grand Island Pennysaver

The Kenan Center Montessori Preschool will hold an open house from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Education Building, located directly behind the Kenan House at 433 Locust St., Lockport. The open house is a time for parents of preschool-age children to learn about the child-centered, multisensory program of Montessori, and see the unique learning environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lockport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ChoMo Jan 15 huntfishdrinkfck 1
News Town of Wilson in shock after suicide and murder (Jul '08) Jan 13 thatgurkkss 7
Key Bank robber-still on the run.. Jan 12 sistershane 1
Tracey Demler (Jul '16) Jan 8 Shelly 29
Wheatfield Budget (Jun '12) Jan 2 Mary Alice 9
Tim Demler (Jun '15) Dec '16 Jacob marley 47
Former Newfane Bank Branch Auction - Online onl... Dec '16 Anonymous 1
See all Lockport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lockport Forum Now

Lockport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lockport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lockport, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,646 • Total comments across all topics: 278,217,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC