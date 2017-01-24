Kenan Center Montessori preschool to hold open house
The Kenan Center Montessori Preschool will hold an open house from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Education Building, located directly behind the Kenan House at 433 Locust St., Lockport. The open house is a time for parents of preschool-age children to learn about the child-centered, multisensory program of Montessori, and see the unique learning environment.
