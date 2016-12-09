Niagara County Sheriff's Office hosts 'Shop with a Cop'
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office hosted its fifth annual "Shop with a Cop" event Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Walmart store on South Transit Road in Lockport. Held in conjunction with Walmart, "Shop with a Cop" pairs up children with sheriff's deputies who travel with them to the store to shop for gifts from themselves and family members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Add your comments below
Lockport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Demler (Jun '15)
|Dec 19
|Jacob marley
|47
|Former Newfane Bank Branch Auction - Online onl...
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec 9
|ROXY
|24
|Snakes, rats, birds removed from NY home
|Dec 9
|Spotted Girl
|8
|Tracey Demler
|Dec 8
|Inquiring minds
|27
|Jill K shaves her Ladyparts (May '16)
|Nov 24
|Benny
|3
|Norb has opinions on everything: Do children de...
|Nov '16
|Norbert Rug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lockport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC