Niagara County: McNall, Bradt continue in top posts

The top leaders of Niagara County's government are set to be returned for an encore after delivering a budget that cut taxes to their lowest level this century and imposed a half-million-dollar reduction in spending on county agencies. The announcement came after majority caucus lawmakers broke bread at North Tonawanda's Dockside Bar & Grill, which played host to the legislative majority's annual dinner and leadership elections.

