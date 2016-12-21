Lockport Family YMCA to Join YMCA Buffalo Niagara Association

YMCA Buffalo Niagara has announced the Lockport Family YMCA is set to merge with it in February 2017. YMCA Buffalo Niagara's joint board of directors and board of trustees met Monday to approve the merger, while the Lockport Family YMCA board of trustees and board of directors approved joining the YMCA Buffalo Niagara association earlier this month.

