Last call for volunteers at free tax prep sites
Consumer Credit Counseling Service and the Niagara County Financial Literacy Coalition are putting out one last call, seeking 15-20 volunteers to register by Dec. 13. Volunteers will undergo training in December and ultimately provide free tax preparation services in Niagara County during February and March 2017. Volunteers are needed in both Niagara Falls and Lockport.
