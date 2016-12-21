Niagara Falls Police Seeking Runaway
Austin M. Pilon, 17, is the runaway whom the police are seeking. Pilon walked away from 6395 Old Niagara Road on November 25 at approximately 5:00 p.m. and was last observed walking towards the City of Lockport.
