Memorial adds physician assistant to its primary care medical team
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced physician assistant Heather Glose will join its primary care medical team effective Monday, Dec. 5. graduate of Daemen College, where she earned a master's degree in physician assistant studies and was a President's Scholarship recipient. She most recently worked in the Lockport family medicine office of Frederick J. Piwko, M.D. A Lockport resident, Glose holds an advanced certificate in Partners in Health for People with Disabilities, a program designed to provide quality health services to children and adults with developmental disabilities.
