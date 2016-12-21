Lawyer: Client Didn't Set Lockport Fire
Lockport, NY The lawyer for the teen charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection with last summer's fire at HTI Recycling says the boy who died in the fire, not his client set the fire. Joe Phillips died in the blaze.
