College quarterback runs down purse snatcher, tackles him
From left, Patrick Ellinger, Daniel Bronson and New York State Police Captain Eric Laughton laugh after Ellinger and Bronson were presented awards for helping to apprehend a suspect in a purse snatching in Lockport, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Bronson, a University of Rochester quarterback, chased and tackled the man that allegedly snatched a purse out of an elderly woman's hands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Lockport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Demler (Jun '15)
|Dec 19
|Jacob marley
|47
|Former Newfane Bank Branch Auction - Online onl...
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec 9
|ROXY
|24
|Snakes, rats, birds removed from NY home
|Dec 9
|Spotted Girl
|8
|Tracey Demler
|Dec 8
|Inquiring minds
|27
|Jill K shaves her Ladyparts (May '16)
|Nov 24
|Benny
|3
|Norb has opinions on everything: Do children de...
|Nov '16
|Norbert Rug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lockport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC