New publisher named at The Leader-Herald
Evans, 29, comes to Gloversville from his position as advertising manager for The Express, a daily newspaper in Lock Haven, Pa. He replaces Steve Herron who has been named publisher of The Inter-Mountain, a daily newspaper in Elkins, W.Va., which is Herron's hometown.
