Marsteller cruises to wrestling title
Kennard-Dale grad Marsteller cruises to wrestling title Chance Marsteller's efforts to restart his wrestling career took a major step forward over the weekend. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/blogs/pure-preps/2017/06/05/kennard-dale-grad-marsteller-cruises-wrestling-title/102519396/ The former Kennard-Dale High School standout put on a dominating performance en route to winning the United World Wrestling University Freestyle Nationals title in the 74-kilogram division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Lock Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Kathy Griffin shows cancelled as backlash ...
|Fri
|Ronald
|5
|Heroin in Williamsport (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Edith2341
|2
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Apr '17
|makethiscountrygr...
|31
|Looking for my bio grandmother Margaret Elizabe...
|Mar '17
|JenLynAndy
|2
|motorcycle club (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|The kid
|3
|Searching for Plug
|Jan '17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan '17
|ooooo baby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lock Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC