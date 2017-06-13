Father Writes Books Through the Eyes ...

Father Writes Books Through the Eyes of Autistic Son in Lock Haven

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

A former music teacher from Lock Haven has written a trilogy of fantasy fiction books inspired by his autistic 19-year-old son Michael. Paul Nelson's son Michael was born with autism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lock Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Kathy Griffin shows cancelled as backlash ... Jun 2 Ronald 5
Heroin in Williamsport (Aug '13) Apr '17 Edith2341 2
corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10) Apr '17 makethiscountrygr... 31
Looking for my bio grandmother Margaret Elizabe... Mar '17 JenLynAndy 2
motorcycle club (Aug '12) Feb '17 The kid 3
Searching for Plug Jan '17 Kidcaboose 1
News 2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f... Jan '17 ooooo baby 1
See all Lock Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lock Haven Forum Now

Lock Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lock Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Lock Haven, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,899 • Total comments across all topics: 281,979,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC