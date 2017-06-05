Conklin, Hanna Call for Comprehensive Higher Education Study
Rep. Mike Hanna, D-Lock Haven, and Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush-Township, joined several other state lawmakers this week in pushing for a comprehensive study of every public college and university in Pennsylvania. They took part in a news conference to promote a long-term sustainability and viability study of the state's institutions of higher education.
