Box Culvert Replacement to Start July 5 in Centre County
Beginning July 5, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be working to replace a box culvert in Taylor Township, Centre County. The bridge spans Bell Hollow, about two miles north of the village of Hannah on Fowler Road .
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lock Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Kathy Griffin shows cancelled as backlash ...
|Jun 2
|Ronald
|3
|Heroin in Williamsport (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Edith2341
|2
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Apr '17
|makethiscountrygr...
|31
|Looking for my bio grandmother Margaret Elizabe...
|Mar '17
|JenLynAndy
|2
|motorcycle club (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|The kid
|3
|Searching for Plug
|Jan '17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan '17
|ooooo baby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lock Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC