Annual Sentimental Journey to Cub Hav...

Annual Sentimental Journey to Cub Haven Begins

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

The planes are making their way from all over the world to the 32nd Annual Sentimental Journey to Cub Haven. For nearly 50 years, Piper planes were built in Lock Haven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lock Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Kathy Griffin shows cancelled as backlash ... Jun '17 Ronald 3
Heroin in Williamsport (Aug '13) Apr '17 Edith2341 2
corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10) Apr '17 makethiscountrygr... 31
Looking for my bio grandmother Margaret Elizabe... Mar '17 JenLynAndy 2
motorcycle club (Aug '12) Feb '17 The kid 3
Searching for Plug Jan '17 Kidcaboose 1
News 2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f... Jan '17 ooooo baby 1
See all Lock Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lock Haven Forum Now

Lock Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lock Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Lock Haven, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,330 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC