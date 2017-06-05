Rain expected for the midstate through Saturday
More than an inch of rain is expected fall around most of central Pennsylvania from Thursday night through Saturday, according to forecasters. "The unseasonably cool start to May looks like it will end with a soaking rain event Friday and Saturday," according to the National Weather Service at State College.
Lock Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Kathy Griffin shows cancelled as backlash ...
|Jun 2
|Ronald
|5
|Heroin in Williamsport (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Edith2341
|2
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Apr '17
|makethiscountrygr...
|31
|Looking for my bio grandmother Margaret Elizabe...
|Mar '17
|JenLynAndy
|2
|motorcycle club (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|The kid
|3
|Searching for Plug
|Jan '17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan '17
|ooooo baby
|1
