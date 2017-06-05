Rain expected for the midstate throug...

Rain expected for the midstate through Saturday

Thursday May 11 Read more: PennLive.com

More than an inch of rain is expected fall around most of central Pennsylvania from Thursday night through Saturday, according to forecasters. "The unseasonably cool start to May looks like it will end with a soaking rain event Friday and Saturday," according to the National Weather Service at State College.

