Judge's ruling allows Northumberland ...

Judge's ruling allows Northumberland firm to 'win back' contract to operate rail lines

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

A judge has voided a vote that awarded a long-term contract valued in the millions of dollars to operate five short-line railroads in eight central Pennsylvania counties. Clinton County Judge Michael F. Salisbury on Thursday agreed with the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority that its 7-3 vote on July 8, 2015, which awarded a seven-year contract with a five-year option to Carload Express of Oakmont, did not constitute a majority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lock Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin in Williamsport (Aug '13) Apr '17 Edith2341 2
corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10) Apr '17 makethiscountrygr... 31
Looking for my bio grandmother Margaret Elizabe... Mar '17 JenLynAndy 2
motorcycle club (Aug '12) Feb '17 The kid 3
Searching for Plug Jan '17 Kidcaboose 1
News 2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f... Jan '17 ooooo baby 1
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) Jan '17 silly rabbit 71
See all Lock Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lock Haven Forum Now

Lock Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lock Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Lock Haven, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,431 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC