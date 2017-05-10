Judge's ruling allows Northumberland firm to 'win back' contract to operate rail lines
A judge has voided a vote that awarded a long-term contract valued in the millions of dollars to operate five short-line railroads in eight central Pennsylvania counties. Clinton County Judge Michael F. Salisbury on Thursday agreed with the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority that its 7-3 vote on July 8, 2015, which awarded a seven-year contract with a five-year option to Carload Express of Oakmont, did not constitute a majority.
