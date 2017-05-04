Judge dismisses Lock Haven prof's retaliation suit
A Lock Haven University professor has lost, at least for now, his third civil rights suit that claimed retaliation by the college and the State System of Higher Education. U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann on Thursday dismissed the suit of Joseph Patrick Guerriero, an assistant professor in the academic and counseling department, but gave him the opportunity to file an amended complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Lock Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin in Williamsport (Aug '13)
|Apr 7
|Edith2341
|2
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Apr '17
|makethiscountrygr...
|31
|Looking for my bio grandmother Margaret Elizabe...
|Mar '17
|JenLynAndy
|2
|motorcycle club (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|The kid
|3
|Searching for Plug
|Jan '17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan '17
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|71
Find what you want!
Search Lock Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC