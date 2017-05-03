Former 911 dispatcher claims boss pre...

Former 911 dispatcher claims boss pressured her into sex acts

Monday May 1 Read more: PennLive.com

A Clinton County communications dispatcher who resigned a year ago says she was pressured into performing sex acts on the emergency services director and was passed over for promotion. Christine Woods of Lock Haven makes the allegations in a civil rights suit filed against the county Friday in U.S. Middle District Court .

