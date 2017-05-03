Two Charged in Pena's Overdose Death
District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller and Ferguson Township Police Chief Diane Conrad spoke about the arrest of two people in connection with the Feb. 2016 overdose death of Corinne Pena. Photo: Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com Two women have been charged with felonies in connection with the overdose death of Corrine Pena, whose body was found on the side of a road in Ferguson Township in February 2016.
Lock Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin in Williamsport (Aug '13)
|Apr 7
|Edith2341
|2
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Apr 3
|makethiscountrygr...
|31
|Looking for my bio grandmother Margaret Elizabe...
|Mar '17
|JenLynAndy
|2
|motorcycle club (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|The kid
|3
|Searching for Plug
|Jan '17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan '17
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|71
