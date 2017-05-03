Two Charged in Pena's Overdose Death

District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller and Ferguson Township Police Chief Diane Conrad spoke about the arrest of two people in connection with the Feb. 2016 overdose death of Corinne Pena. Photo: Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com Two women have been charged with felonies in connection with the overdose death of Corrine Pena, whose body was found on the side of a road in Ferguson Township in February 2016.

