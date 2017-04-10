Cattle rustling; man claims to be his...

Cattle rustling; man claims to be his twin; 'counterfeit'...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: PennLive.com

Among the items taken were trail cams and other small but expensive electronics, state police said. The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a maroon-colored Ford truck Police in Springettsbury Township, York County, are attempting to identify a man in connection to a retail theft that occurred at a Giant Foods Store last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lock Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin in Williamsport (Aug '13) Apr 7 Edith2341 2
corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10) Apr 3 makethiscountrygr... 31
Looking for my bio grandmother Margaret Elizabe... Mar 19 JenLynAndy 2
motorcycle club (Aug '12) Feb '17 The kid 3
Searching for Plug Jan '17 Kidcaboose 1
News 2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f... Jan '17 ooooo baby 1
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) Jan '17 silly rabbit 71
See all Lock Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lock Haven Forum Now

Lock Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lock Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Lock Haven, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC