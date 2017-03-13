Winter storm expected to bring heavy snowfall to central Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a winter storm warning for Centre County and throughout central Pennsylvania beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, March 13, through 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur between midnight Monday and mid-morning on Tuesday. Predicted snowfall totals of 9 to 15 inches could create the potential for hazardous travel conditions from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

