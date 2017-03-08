Traffic alert: Crashes affecting traffic on I-80 and I-99
The multi-vehicle crash occurred on I-80 westbound between Exit 192, the exit for PA 880 - Jersey Shore and Exit 185, the exit for PA 477 - Loganton. Drivers are being directed to take exit 212B, follow the red detour, and re-enter I-80 in Lock Haven.
