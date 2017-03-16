State System's universities struggling to retain students, but rates vary
As they work to recoup enrollment losses, many of Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities are confronting not only declines in population and high school graduates, but something else -- the percentage of students who enroll but leave campus. And while the universities all belong to the same State System of Higher Education, the rates at which they lose students are anything but uniform.
