'He hit him pretty hard' mother testifies about abuse of son by her boyfriend
Breanna Diane Long broke into tears as she testified about the physical abuse her then live-in boyfriend inflicted on her toddler son. Long, 19, became emotional as she described Brett A. Fields last spring throwing her then 18-month-old son across a room and hitting him with a closed fist and open hand multiple times.
