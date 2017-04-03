'He hit him pretty hard' mother testi...

'He hit him pretty hard' mother testifies about abuse of son by her boyfriend

Friday Mar 24

Breanna Diane Long broke into tears as she testified about the physical abuse her then live-in boyfriend inflicted on her toddler son. Long, 19, became emotional as she described Brett A. Fields last spring throwing her then 18-month-old son across a room and hitting him with a closed fist and open hand multiple times.

