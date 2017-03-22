Ex-banker who reneged on plea agreement facing more charges, potential longer sentence

A former bank employee who reneged on her agreement to plead guilty is now facing additional charges as the result of an indictment. Jolene Marie Edwards, 38, of Lock Haven, was scheduled to plead guilty on March 6 to a charge of interstate transportation of stolen property but she left the courtroom of U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann without doing so.

