750 charges consolidated to 6 against man who police say hid woman's body for 17 months
Charges have been consolidated against the Lock Haven man accused of using the Access and bank cards of a woman whose body was found 17 months after she died. Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse Wednesday explained by consolidating the theft and access device fraud counts the amount Heaton is accused of stealing reaches the felony level.
Lock Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for my bio grandmother Margaret Elizabe...
|Mar 19
|JenLynAndy
|2
|motorcycle club (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|The kid
|3
|Searching for Plug
|Jan '17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan '17
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|71
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack5656
|30
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore...
|Dec '16
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
