750 charges consolidated to 6 against man who police say hid woman's body for 17 months

Wednesday Mar 22

Charges have been consolidated against the Lock Haven man accused of using the Access and bank cards of a woman whose body was found 17 months after she died. Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse Wednesday explained by consolidating the theft and access device fraud counts the amount Heaton is accused of stealing reaches the felony level.

