Lock Haven and Lafayette gets local recruits
Lafayette and Lock Haven plucked some local talent on Letter of Intent Day. Williamsport teammates Jalen Jackson and Elliott Walker and teaming up at Lock Haven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lock Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for Plug
|Jan 17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan 11
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan 9
|silly rabbit
|71
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack5656
|30
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore...
|Dec '16
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
|mandy lynn (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|Unknown
|2
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lock Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC