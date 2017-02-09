Indian fire kills Pakistani laborer i...

Indian fire kills Pakistani laborer in Kashmir

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Progress

Pakistan says "unprovoked" Indian fire has killed a civilian in the disputed Kashmir region, calling it the latest violation of a 2003 cease-fire agreement. The Foreign Ministry said it summoned an Indian diplomat Wednesday to protest the shooting by "Indian occupation forces," which took place the day before across the Line of Control dividing the Himalayan region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lock Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Searching for Plug Jan 17 Kidcaboose 1
News 2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f... Jan 11 ooooo baby 1
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) Jan '17 silly rabbit 71
corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Jack5656 30
News Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore... Dec '16 AntemuraleChristi... 1
mandy lynn (Jul '14) Dec '16 Unknown 2
Looking for Biological Grandmother Nov '16 JennyLynnAndy23 1
See all Lock Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lock Haven Forum Now

Lock Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lock Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Lock Haven, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,734,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC