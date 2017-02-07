DCNR to address study of ATV connecting trails in Snow Shoe, Renovo

The state Bureau of Forestry has scheduled a stakeholder meeting Thursday evening to review a study under way in Sproul State Forest to address feasibility of closing a trail gap and determining the best way to connect the Bloody Skillet and Whiskey Springs ATV trail systems, near Renovo, Clinton County. To ensure a successful project, the bureau intends to conduct open meetings with various stakeholder groups affected by this effort.

