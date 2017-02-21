Court upholds guilty verdict for Russ...

Court upholds guilty verdict for Russian opposition leader

A court in a provincial Russian city has found opposition leader Alexei Navalny guilty in the retrial of a 2013 fraud case, which means that he cannot run for president next year. In a webcast hearing on Wednesday, Judge Alexei Vtyurin said Navalny was guilty of embezzling timber worth about $500,000.

