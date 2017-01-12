Was woman's death, 17 months before her body was found, a homicide?
The death of a Lock Haven woman whose badly decomposed body was found 17 months after she died is being investigated as a criminal homicide, the city police chief says. It will remain that way until evidence shows otherwise, Chief Keith Kibler said Thursday about the investigation into the death of Teresa Hill.
