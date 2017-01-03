Pa. offers First Quality $1.25 million to aid expansion of Lock Haven plant
The state has offered First Quality Enterprises $1.25 million to help finance expansion of its First Quality Tissue plant in Lock Haven. First Quality in November had announced it would add state-of-the-art paper machines at Lock Haven and Anderson, S.C. This will be the third paper machine at Lock Haven.
