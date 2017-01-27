Obama scrapping 'wet foot, dry foot' ...

Obama scrapping 'wet foot, dry foot' policy for Cubans

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Progress

The Obama administration is ending the "wet foot, dry foot" policy that granted residency to Cubans who arrived in the United States without visas. The official said the U.S. and Cuba have spent several months negotiating the change, including an agreement from Cuba to allow those turned away from the U.S. to return.

