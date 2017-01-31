More charges for man accused of hiding woman's body in rolled-up mattress for 17 months
A Lock Haven man accused of using the Access and bank cards of a woman whose body was found 17 months after she died is facing 850 additional charges. Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse Tuesday withdrew 20 charges filed in December 2016 against Rodney Lee Heaton, 53, and filed a new complaint with the additional counts.
