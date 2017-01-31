Metro: Women's March second highest d...

Metro: Women's March second highest day ever for ridership

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: The Progress

Transportation officials in Washington say the more than a million trips taken on the city's rail system Saturday make the day the second highest ridership day in the system's history. Metro tweeted Sunday that 1,001,616 trips were taken on the rail system on Saturday, the day of the Women's March on Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lock Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Searching for Plug Jan 17 Kidcaboose 1
News 2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f... Jan 11 ooooo baby 1
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) Jan 9 silly rabbit 71
corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10) Jan 5 Jack5656 30
News Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore... Dec '16 AntemuraleChristi... 1
mandy lynn (Jul '14) Dec '16 Unknown 2
Looking for Biological Grandmother Nov '16 JennyLynnAndy23 1
See all Lock Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lock Haven Forum Now

Lock Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lock Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Lock Haven, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,433,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC