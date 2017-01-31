Metro: Women's March second highest day ever for ridership
Transportation officials in Washington say the more than a million trips taken on the city's rail system Saturday make the day the second highest ridership day in the system's history. Metro tweeted Sunday that 1,001,616 trips were taken on the rail system on Saturday, the day of the Women's March on Washington.
