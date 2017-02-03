Medical Assistant Accused of Creating Fraudulent Prescriptions
A Lock Haven woman is facing charges after allegedly creating unauthorized drug prescriptions at the State College doctor's office where she worked as a medical assistant. According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, a pharmacist in Lock Haven last week contacted a narcotics agent in the Office of the Attorney General to inform him that Chealse Rachau, 26, had recently been filling prescriptions every one to two days at three pharmacies in the Lock Haven area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
Lock Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for Plug
|Jan 17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan 11
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan 9
|silly rabbit
|71
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Jan 5
|Jack5656
|30
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore...
|Dec '16
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
|mandy lynn (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|Unknown
|2
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lock Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC