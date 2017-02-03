Love named as Penn Highlands Healthcare grant administrator
Cynthia A. Love has been named systems grant administrator and grant writer for Penn Highlands Healthcare, according to Steve Fontaine, Penn Highlands Healthcare CEO. In this position, she will be responsible for researching, writing and overseeing the grant process for all four Penn Highlands hospitals and affiliates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Lock Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for Plug
|Jan 17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan 11
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan 9
|silly rabbit
|71
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Jan 5
|Jack5656
|30
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore...
|Dec '16
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
|mandy lynn (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|Unknown
|2
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lock Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC