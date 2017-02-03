Love named as Penn Highlands Healthca...

Love named as Penn Highlands Healthcare grant administrator

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Progress

Cynthia A. Love has been named systems grant administrator and grant writer for Penn Highlands Healthcare, according to Steve Fontaine, Penn Highlands Healthcare CEO. In this position, she will be responsible for researching, writing and overseeing the grant process for all four Penn Highlands hospitals and affiliates.

