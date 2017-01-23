Huilker joins pediatric clinic in Clearfield
Angelica Huilker, physician assistant, has joined the staff of the Penn Highlands Healthcare Center for Children's Care, located on the Penn Highlands Clearfield campus. Huilker will work with the doctors and providers at the clinic to provide comprehensive care to patients from birth through age 21. She can help young patients grow in good health with wellness check-ups, vaccinations and childhood illness care.
