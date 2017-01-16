Freezing rain in the forecast for portions of central Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a freezing rain advisory for portions of central Pennsylvania beginning at midnight Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Freezing rain overnight could produce ice accumulations of a light glaze to a few hundredths of an inch, creating the potential for hazardous travel conditions during the early morning hours on Tuesday. Penn State will have crews on the ground treating campus roads, parking lots and sidewalks, and monitoring campus travel conditions, beginning at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

