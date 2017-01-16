Freezing rain in the forecast for portions of central Pennsylvania
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a freezing rain advisory for portions of central Pennsylvania beginning at midnight Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Freezing rain overnight could produce ice accumulations of a light glaze to a few hundredths of an inch, creating the potential for hazardous travel conditions during the early morning hours on Tuesday. Penn State will have crews on the ground treating campus roads, parking lots and sidewalks, and monitoring campus travel conditions, beginning at 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penn State.
Add your comments below
Lock Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for Plug
|Jan 17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan 11
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan 9
|silly rabbit
|71
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Jan 5
|Jack5656
|30
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore...
|Dec '16
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
|mandy lynn (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|Unknown
|2
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lock Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC