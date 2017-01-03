Family Speaks Out after Body Found
The man from Clinton County who told police he put his dead roommate's body on her back porch was back in court on Tuesday. More than a year ago, when Teresa Hanna Hill went missing, her roommate Rodney Heaton told her family Hill had left and moved to New York.
