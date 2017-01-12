DNA analysis identifies Lock Haven woman dead 17 months
The badly decomposed body of a female found in Lock Haven 17 months after she died has been positively identified as Teresa Hannah Hill, 60. Clinton County Coroner Zack Hanna on Thursday said positive identification was made through DNA analysis. The manner and cause of death remain under investigation, he said.
