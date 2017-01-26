Board approves new degree programs for PASSHE schools
The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education has approved four new graduate degree programs - in criminal justice, athletic training, education and urban and regional planning - and a bachelor's degree program in professional studies. The new programs, designed to address growing workforce demands and new professional certification requirements, will be offered beginning as early as this summer at various System universities, officials said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Lock Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for Plug
|Jan 17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan 11
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan 9
|silly rabbit
|71
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Jan 5
|Jack5656
|30
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore...
|Dec '16
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
|mandy lynn (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|Unknown
|2
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lock Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC