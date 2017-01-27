27 participants compete for titles
The 2017 Miss Central Pennsylvania Scholarship Pageant and Miss Central Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen Pageant is slated for Saturday at the Mifflin County Middle School in Lewistown. The pageant, sponsored by the Miss Central Pennsylvania Scholarship Organization, is set to start at 4 p.m. with a tribute to the late George Michael as this year's theme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lock Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|22 hr
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan 9
|silly rabbit
|71
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Jan 5
|Jack5656
|30
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore...
|Dec 19
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
|mandy lynn (Jul '14)
|Dec 16
|Unknown
|2
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
|Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Dean
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lock Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC