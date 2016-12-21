Suspended Clinton County attorney accused of stealing money from law firm
A suspended Clinton County lawyer has been charged with stealing more than $50,000 from the law firm in which he had been a partner. A theft charge was filed Wednesday by the state attorney general's office against John Philip Boileau, 50, of Lock Haven.
