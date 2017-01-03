SCASD Athletic Director Pennepacker to Retire

State College Area School District Athletic Director Peg Pennepacker will retire at the end of the 2016-17 school year. Photo: SCASD State College Area School District Athletic Director Peg Pennepacker will retire at the end of the 2016-17 school year, Superintendent Bob O'Donnell announced at Monday's school board of directors meeting.

