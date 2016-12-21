Police: Woman died 17 months before her body was found
A woman whose badly decomposed body was found Dec. 22 by people cleaning out a vacant Lock Haven apartment died 17 months ago, police say they were told. Rodney Lee Heaton, 53, told city police Teresa Hill, 59, had died in July 2015 but, according to an affidavit, he did not report it because he wanted to continue to live in her apartment in the first block of Corning Street and use her assistance card to buy food.
