Motorcyclist sues highway contractor over I-80 accident that caused him to lose a leg

A motorcyclist who lost a leg as the result of injuries from an Interstate 80 accident in Clinton County has sued a highway contractor for negligence. Matthew D. Shoemaker of Lock Haven, in a complaint filed Friday in U.S. Middle District Court, contends HRI Inc. should not have parked a truck with a flashing directional arrow on the back partially in the westbound passing lane of the interstate near Lamar.

