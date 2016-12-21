Justice Department considers probe of...

Justice Department considers probe of VA perjury allegations

Tuesday Dec 13

The Justice Department says it's considering whether to investigate allegations that Veterans Affairs Department executives lied to Congress to conceal massive cost overruns at a Denver-area hospital. Lawmakers claim two VA executives lied when testifying before the House Veterans Affairs Committee about ballooning cost estimates for the hospital.

